‘Complete smart city project early’

Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu has demanded that the civic body must clear encroachments by parked vehicles at Pondy Bazaar in T. Nagar, which is getting a makeover under the Smart City project. This would resolve the traffic congestion in the locality.

Moreover, the project must be completed soon and traders must be allotted space in the shops. They wanted the State government to take steps to establish traders’ welfare board soon.

A joint committee with traders’ participation must be formed to fix uniform rent for commercial complexes across the State. These were some of the resolutions passed in a meeting on Tuesday, said a press release.