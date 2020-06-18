Complete lockdown | Police set up 288 vehicle checkposts in Chennai

Late in the evening, policemen begin barricading the Thirumangalam-Ambattur Estate Road ahead of the complete lockdown.

CHENNAI

18 June 2020 23:40 IST

Drones with cameras to enforce lockdown; residents urged to walk to neighbourhood shops

The Chennai police have established 288 vehicle checkpoints and will deploy camera-fitted drones to effectively implement the complete lockdown from June 19 to 30, City Police Commissioner A. K. Viswanathan said on Thursday.

“Drone cameras will be used to monitor the movement of people who roam around without any purpose. Vehicle checkpoints have been established in 288 places within the city limits. These are in addition to the checkpoints established in border areas,” he said. The Commissioner warned of stringent action against those attempting to move out of the city without valid passes or with fake passes.

“Residents must only walk to shops located within two km of their homes to buy groceries and essentials. They should avoid travelling by vehicles,” Mr. Viswanathan said.

Employees of organisations permitted to function during the period must carry their company identity cards. There was no need for any special pass.

Outside city limits

He pointed out that employees would not be allowed to travel daily to workplaces outside city limits.

Managerial and supervisory-level employees, who have been provided with an e-pass by the Industries Department, will alone be allowed to move in and out of city police limits. As per the Government Order, autorickshaws and taxis will be allowed to ply only for medical purposes and to ferry passengers from railway stations and airports. Arterial roads such as Anna Salai can be used only for medical emergencies.

Heavy traffic at Aminjikarai on Thursday.

Mr. Viswanathan said people should compulsorily wear masks in public places and maintain physical distancing while shopping. Shopkeepers should ensure this and operate within the prescribed timings and must have sanitisers. Shop staff must follow safety protocols and must not use air-conditioners.

Crowd management

If people thronged markets or crowded shops, those places would be closed.

The Commissioner said e-passes would be issued only for marriages or medical emergencies and all passes obtained earlier must be revalidated through the government portal.

On June 21 and 28 (Sundays), only milk supply and medical services would be allowed.

Barricades would be put up at critical locations and public address systems would be used to ensure people obeyed the lockdown rules, he added.