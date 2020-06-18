Complete lockdown | Meat markets, slaughterhouses in Chennai to stay shut till June 30

The Greater Chennai Corporation on Thursday ordered the closure of slaughterhouses and meat markets from June 19 to June 30.

According to a press release, all meat retail outlets will remain closed during the lockdown. Slaughterhouses in Perambur, Saidapet, Kallikuppam and Villivakkam will remain closed. Officials said 2,700 meat shops would be closed during the lockdown.

“The decision on closure of meat shops has been taken to prevent crowding. There is no clarity on online meat sales. Online meat sale is not possible for the 2,700 shops because they do not have deep freezer facilities,” said an official.

Officials would not prevent online sale of meat by agencies that have proper facilities. “Meat can be preserved for 30 days in deep freezer with proper facilities. But we don’t have details about all the deep freezer facilities in the city,” said an official of Chennai Corporation. The Corporation failed to inform shops in advance, causing a loss to many of them.

“The birds may die in a few days. We may lose money,” said a trader, whose shop had already stocked chickens to sell in the coming days.

Protests by workers

Corporation conservancy workers protested in Ripon Buildings demanding better PPE kits, masks and gloves to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Many workers have died of COVID-19. We want compensation of ₹50 lakh for their families,” a union leader said. The workers demanded the Corporation to stop source segregation to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among conservancy workers, who collect garbage in 40,000 streets of the city.

According to data compiled by the Corporation, 7,801 streets of the city have reported active cases of COVID-19.