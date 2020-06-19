Chennai

Complete lockdown | Amma Canteens to serve free food till June 30

CHENNAI 19 June 2020
Updated: 19 June 2020 00:03 IST

Community kitchen operations will be strengthened to provide free food for the elderly, ill and destitute at their doorsteps during the lockdown.

In view of the 12-day complete lockdown in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts from Friday, the Amma Canteens will serve free food till June 30, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said on Thursday.

Besides, community kitchen operations will be strengthened to provide free food for the elderly, ill and destitute at their doorsteps during the lockdown.

