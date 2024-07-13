ADVERTISEMENT

Complete flood mitigation works before onset of NE monsoon, Chief Secretary tells officials

Published - July 13, 2024 09:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

He inspected the progress of various projects in the city

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena during the inspection in the city on Saturday. Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan is also seen. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena reviewed the progress of various flood mitigation and infrastructure projects across the city on Saturday, July 13.

An official release said he inspected the project to build a retaining wall on a stretch of the Adyar near Manapakkam, at a cost of ₹24.8 crore, and the work under way to improve the Kolapakkam and Gerugambakkam channels for ₹84.93 crore.

Mr. Meena instructed Water Resources Department officials to complete the projects before the onset of the northeast monsoon. He also reviewed the progress of desilting and cleaning works of waterways and waterbodies, including the Velachery lake.

The other works he inspected include the skywalk construction near Foreshore Estate to connect phases I and II of the Tholkappia Poonga, pipeline laying work at Perumbakkam, storm-water drain works on Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Road, and bridge construction near the Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu in Sholinganallur.

Mr. Meena also inspected the functioning of a fair price shop and stock available at Gerugambakkam, the release said.

