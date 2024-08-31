ADVERTISEMENT

Complete flood mitigation work by September-end, Chief Secretary directs officials

Published - August 31, 2024 12:31 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam inspecting the flood mitigation projects in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam inspected flood mitigation projects in the city on Friday, and ordered civic officials to complete work by September-end.

According to a release, he reviewed the ongoing ₹226.55-crore railway overbridge construction work near the Ganeshapuram Subway at wards 45 and 71 in Tondiarpet and Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar zones. He inspected the construction of the ‘push-through’ drain across railway tracks near the Ganeshapuram Subway, and instructed officials to complete the work ahead of the onset of the northeast monsoon. The bridge will be completed by March. 

Mr. Muruganandam also visited the integrated storm-water drain construction site at Retteri in the Kosasthalaiyar river basin, at wards 67, 68, and 69 under Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar zone. The work is under way at a cost of ₹80 crore. He further directed officials to expedite the work on the Paper Mills Road, and ensure that it was completed in 15 days.

He also urged the officials to complete the construction of a stormwater drain and a sump near the Gandhi Irwin Bridge Railway track on Poonamallee High Road. This work, under way in ward 61 of the Royapuram Zone, is being executed by the Highways Department at a cost of ₹5.20 crore.

The Chief Secretary inspected the progress in construction of a storm-water pumping station on the Demellows Road in ward 77, at a cost of ₹17.57 crore. He instructed officials to monitor the operation of motor pumps to prevent waterlogging during the monsoon.

Later, he inspected the ₹2.65-crore stormwater drain on Stephenson Road in ward 73, and ordered officials to take steps to prevent waterlogging in the area. He inspected the ₹91.36-crore project to widen the 3,050-meter-long Thanigachalam Nagar surplus water canal in Ayanavaram and Madhavaram.

Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department Principal Secretary D. Karthikeyan; Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran; and Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board Managing Director T.G. Vinay were present during the inspection.

