Commuters complain about poor condition of service road to Villivakkam railway station

Located on the station’s southern side, the stretch is riddled with potholes, inconveniencing motorists and pedestrians alike

Updated - June 18, 2024 06:43 pm IST

Published - June 18, 2024 06:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The service road is also in need of a storm-water drain network since it becomes inundated even after a slight drizzle.

The service road is also in need of a storm-water drain network since it becomes inundated even after a slight drizzle. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Hundreds of commuters heading to the Villivakkam railway station are facing hardship due to the poor condition of the station service road. Located on the station’s southern side, the road is riddled with potholes, inconveniencing motorists and pedestrians alike.

Only a few years ago, the officials of the Southern Railway removed several encroachments – hawkers and shops – from the service road after a long legal battle. The encroachers had completely blocked access to the stretch. However, the road is still in a pitiable state, with the top portion being completely eroded. It is also in need of a storm-water drain network since it becomes inundated even after a slight drizzle, making it unnavigable to pedestrians.

S. Babu, a senior citizen from Sidco Nagar in Villivakkam, said pedestrians suffered the most due to the road’s undulating terrain. When residents brought the road’s poor condition to the notice of the Greater Chennai Corporation, hoping it would at least temporarily repair the stretch, officials told them that the road belonged to the Southern Railway.

‘To be paved soon’

A senior official of the Chennai division of the Southern Railway said the service road had been paved after the encroachments were removed a few years ago but has been damaged due to heavy rain, which lashed the city last year. Soon, a tender would be floated for paving the road leading to the Villivakkam railway station, he added.

