Complaints raised over online payment of water and sewerage tax

Details will be updated soon: officials

City residents complained that the were not able to pay water, sewerage tax and charges online as details had not yet been updated.

Satish Galley, a resident of Semmencheri, said Chennai Metrowater was yet to update tax for second half-yearly payment (between October and March) on the website.

“I prefer paying tax online as it is hassle free and safe option during the pandemic. The water agency is collecting tax and charges in depots and area offices,” he said.

Residents in Alandur zone and Anna Nagar too said they received text messages asking them to pay the dues and avoid surcharge. But, the portal had not been updated with dues to be remitted for second half year.

V.Sandhya of Anna Nagar said the water agency must have its website updated with details to help consumers pay on time.

Several senior citizens in areas like Kodambakkam said they found it easy to pay online.

But, the option to pay for the entire year was not available.

The water agency has earned a revenue of ₹152 crore in September through collection of tax and charges, which was highest amount collected in a month, particularly in the past five years. Nearly ₹110 crore had been collected in October, which was the second highest amount in a month.

Officials of the Chennai Metrowater said it was still concentrating on collection of first half-yearly arrears ending in September.

“We have not updated the details of the second half yearly payment as it would lead to disruption of online collection for one or two days. Information of dues to be paid for the current period will be updated this week,” said an official.