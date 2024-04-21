GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Complaint lodged against TVK leader and actor Vijay

April 21, 2024 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

A social activist has lodged a complaint against actor and Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay for allegedly causing nuisance to the public when he came to a polling booth in Neelankarai on Friday.

The social activist, RTI Selvam, lodged an online complaint at the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner’s office on Saturday.

Crowd of supporters

The complainant alleged that Mr. Vijay cast his vote at a government school in Neelankarai on Friday. When he arrived, a group of fans and supporters gathered to welcome him. This, Mr. Selvam alleged, violated the poll code and added that the actor was causing a public nuisance by inconveniencing the voters at the booth.

