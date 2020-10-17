Complaint lodged against Kushboo

CHENNAI

17 October 2020 01:40 IST

Members of the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of all Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TANRATDAC) lodged complaints against actor turned politician Khushboo at 78 places across the State, including Nungambakkam police station for stating that the Congress has no “mental development” while criticising the party.

S. Namburajan, general secretary of TANRATDAC, said, “Our members lodged the complaint at 78 places and community service register receipts were given at three places. We are insisting the police to book a case against her.” The complainants demanded the police to book her under the provisions of the Rights of Persons With Disabilities Act.

