Complaint against Chennai-based doctor, who is also ABVP chief, withdrawn

CHENNAI

26 July 2020 12:01 IST

The complainant said the doctor had spoken to his aunt, on whose behalf the complaint was filed, and had apologised

Hours after the police registered an FIR against a city-based oncologist Subbiah Shanmugam, the petitioner withdrew the complaint after the doctor reportedly apologised to the 62-year-old woman

“The doctor spoke at length with my aunt and he apologised. He asked me to consider him as his brother,” claimed complainant Balaji Vijayaraghavan.

Advertising

Advertising

He claimed that besides the talk, there was pressure from the residents of the apartment building where both his aunt and the doctor, who is also the ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad) national president, live.

“The fact that his service is needed for society during such a public health emergency (COVID-19) was also a reason for me to withdraw the complaint. However, I would like to reiterate that the CCTV footage was genuine,” he added.

Meanwhile, the ABVP in a statement, said that political vultures were indulging in slander and character assassination of Dr. Subbiah Shanmugam. “Congress parties and its frontal wings, DMK and its leaders and the left parties have connived to defame Dr. Subbiah Shanmugam and ABVP. They have done terrible damage to the reputation of the doctor’s family,” said Nidhi Tripathi, national general secretary, ABVP.

Police said that since they have registered an FIR, the investigation will continue. “They will have to settle the issue in court,” said a senior police officer.

On July 25, the Adambakkam police registered a case of harassment and nuisance against Dr. Shanmugam under three sections of the Indian Penal Code, including the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Women Harassment Act.