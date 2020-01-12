Chennai

Complainant thrashed by ashram women

more-in

The devotees say he made false allegations of child abuse against administrators

A complainant was thrashed by a group of women devotees for levelling allegations against two administrators of the Sri Sadhananda Ashram in Nedunkundram.

Following a complaint from L. Sasikumar, an advocate and devotee, the police had raided the ashram.

They found nine boys aged 13-16 years in the home being managed by Anand, 55, and his friend Sampath, 56.

Boys shifted

After six of the boys complained of sexual abuse and physical torture, they were produced by the All-Women Police, Tambaram, before the Child Welfare Committee and shifted to other homes.

Based on Sasikumar’s complaint, the police opened a first information report (FIR) under two provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act against Anand and his friend.

On Friday, Sasikumar visited the place and stayed in a hut in the ashram.

A few women devotees surrounded him and thrashed him with broomsticks and plastic chairs.

‘Video circulated’

The women claimed that he had spread false allegations against the administrators and the ashram over social media by circulating the video of the children.

Women devotees complained to the police that his allegations were false.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 12, 2020 1:20:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/complainant-thrashed-by-ashram-women/article30546670.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY