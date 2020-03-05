Compensation to passenger cut by 40%

CHENNAI

The Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal, Chennai, has cut compensation to a student who sustained injuries in a road accident, for travelling on the footboard of a Metropolitan Transport Corporation Limited bus, by 40%.

In his petition, T. Arun said that on February 24, 2011, he was travelling on a bus at the Dr. Ambedkar College Road junction on M.P.M. Street, Vyasarpadi, from Kannigapuram to Vyasarpadi.

The driver of the bus stopped at the Vyasarpadi bus stop and Arun tried to alight from the vehicle, but the driver, without seeing the passengers alighting through the rear entrance, moved the bus. Arun fell and sustained injuries, the petition added.

At the time of accident, Arun was studying in Class IX and he sought compensation.

In its response, MTC said that the passenger was travelling on the footboard, without following traffic rules, and was not heeding the advice of the crew and the passengers travelling in the bus.

The tribunal, based on the FIR copy, ruled that the accident occurred due to the rash and negligent act of the driver of the bus. It also noted that the passenger would have contributed in some way to the cause of the accident, and that his contribution was fixed at 40%.

It ordered a compensation of about ₹1.57 lakh, after deducting 40% from the total compensation amount of about ₹2.62 lakh.