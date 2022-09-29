Compensation amount for manual scavengers’ increased to ₹15 lakh

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 29, 2022 21:34 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Greater Chennai Corporation Council on Thursday passed a resolution increasing the compensation amount for manual scavengers who die while cleaning sewers and septic tanks.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the resolution, the family members of the manual scavengers will receive a compensation of ₹15 lakh after June 7, 2022. The compensation will be increased by ₹1.5 lakh every three years. Earlier, the compensation for manual scavengers who died from asphyxiation caused by poisonous gas in sewers or septic tanks was ₹10 lakh.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

More than 2,500 manual scavengers are involved in cleaning sewers and septic tanks in the city. If the private agency is unable to pay the entire amount of compensation, the local body will pay the remaining amount. Stakeholders stressed the need for focussing on the safety equipment to prevent death of manual scavengers. Manufacturing, procurement and distribution of safety equipment for manual scavengers remains a challenge, said an advocate associated with the public interest litigation on manual scavenging.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
Chennai Corporation

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app