Compensation amount for manual scavengers’ increased to ₹15 lakh

The Greater Chennai Corporation Council on Thursday passed a resolution increasing the compensation amount for manual scavengers who die while cleaning sewers and septic tanks.

According to the resolution, the family members of the manual scavengers will receive a compensation of ₹15 lakh after June 7, 2022. The compensation will be increased by ₹1.5 lakh every three years. Earlier, the compensation for manual scavengers who died from asphyxiation caused by poisonous gas in sewers or septic tanks was ₹10 lakh.

More than 2,500 manual scavengers are involved in cleaning sewers and septic tanks in the city. If the private agency is unable to pay the entire amount of compensation, the local body will pay the remaining amount. Stakeholders stressed the need for focussing on the safety equipment to prevent death of manual scavengers. Manufacturing, procurement and distribution of safety equipment for manual scavengers remains a challenge, said an advocate associated with the public interest litigation on manual scavenging.