Companionship is heart of senior living: Ankur Gupta

Published - September 15, 2024 08:23 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

At the heart of senior living is companionship, said Ankur Gupta, joint managing director, Ashiana Housing in Chennai on Sunday, at Senior Living Conclave - 2024, presented by Swarang, Sophisticated Senior Living and powered by The Hindu.

At the event where the highlight was Ashiana Swarang, the new senior living units coming up in East Coast Road, he said, “Building an environment, the idea of choice and the idea of quality of life and that’s where we focus and give our energy to ensure that clients get this.” The event threw light on the various options available for senior citizens who are looking to move into retirement homes.

Companionship, emotional and physical wellbeing, financial security and spiritual health are important for active ageing, he added.

Apart from active senior living, there was also assisted living where the person would require assistance for some tasks and continued care.

He also pointed out the various benefits that senior residents enjoyed staying at the various Ashiana senior living communities across the country as it had helped them pick up new hobbies such as swimming, snooker and Bharatanatyam.

Ashiana would provide safe, comfortable and independent living for senior citizens, said Venkatesan, who has been living in Ashiana Subham for the past four years. The sense of security is very much valued in the community, he added.

