Companies must train temporary employees in safety, says Minister

Temporary employees must be trained in skills on a par with the regular employees and provided safety gear to prevent accidents at the workplace, Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development C.V. Ganesan said here on Monday.

He was addressing a sensitisation programme on “Safe workplace in factories and construction works” organised by the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health.

Following efforts of Chief Minister M.K.Stalin, many companies from abroad were establishing manufacturing units, paving the way for employment opportunities for youth, he said.

Mohammed Nasimuddin, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government, Labour Welfare and Skill Development, said the objective of the programme was to sensitise the employers on the need to provide a safe workplace and it should be part of the agenda in board meetings of all the companies.

A total of 105 representatives from public sector factories, office-bearers of various industrial associations and construction associations participated in the programme.

M.V. Senthil Kumar, Director of Industrial Safety and Health, elaborated on the measures taken to prevent accidents at the workplace. A technical session on industrial safety and health with a overview of occupational safety, health and working conditions code 2020 was organised.