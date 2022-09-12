Companies must train temporary employees in safety, says Minister

‘Making the workplace safe should be part of the agenda of board meetings’

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 12, 2022 18:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Temporary employees must be trained in skills on a par with the regular employees and provided safety gear to prevent accidents at the workplace, Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development C.V. Ganesan said here on Monday.

He was addressing a sensitisation programme on “Safe workplace in factories and construction works” organised by the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health.

Following efforts of Chief Minister M.K.Stalin, many companies from abroad were establishing manufacturing units, paving the way for employment opportunities for youth, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mohammed Nasimuddin, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government, Labour Welfare and Skill Development, said the objective of the programme was to sensitise the employers on the need to provide a safe workplace and it should be part of the agenda in board meetings of all the companies.

A total of 105 representatives from public sector factories, office-bearers of various industrial associations and construction associations participated in the programme.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

M.V. Senthil Kumar, Director of Industrial Safety and Health, elaborated on the measures taken to prevent accidents at the workplace. A technical session on industrial safety and health with a overview of occupational safety, health and working conditions code 2020 was organised.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
labour

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app