Commuters will be able to pay for parking with National Common Mobility Cards before end of month

The testing of these cards with upgraded payment machines has been in progress for quite a few months now and the rest of the integration work should be finished in a week, says CMRL official

January 07, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

By the end of this month, commuters of Chennai Metro Rail system with National Common Mobility Cards can finally use it to make a payment of parking charges in stations as well.

As of now, commuters who have bought the National Common Mobility Cards are unable to pay for the parking in stations with this card. Commuters invariably end up paying by smart card for parking fares, thus causing a lot of inconvenience for them.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), they have been carrying out testing process for the last few months and nearly 95 per cent of the work is complete. “The testing of these cards with upgraded payment machines have been in progress for quite a few months now. The rest of the integration work should be finished in a week. Commuters will be able to pay their parking fares with these cards before the end of January. Once this is done, we are hoping that more people will be willing to buy them,” an official said.

Though it has been eight months since the launch of this card, there has been a delay in implementing it in the parking system. Commuters have felt that CMRL should have begun selling these cards after upgraded payments machines were put in place.

As a result of this delay, not too many buy this card. On an average, about 2.8 lakh people use Chennai Metro Rail system daily but only about 800-1,000 persons opt to purchase this card. “Initially, when we launched only about 100 people bought them and it has increased now. We are hopeful that it will go up further next month onwards,” another official said.

