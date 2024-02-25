Commuters want iron gate removed at Pattabhiram railway station

February 25, 2024 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST

Hundreds of commuters using the Pattabhiram railway station are inconvenienced by a huge rotatable iron gate installed below the flyover. Southern Railway closed the level crossing after the flyover was built and installed the gate, which is used by commuters from the South Bazaar Road and also by residents of Vallalar Nagar Main Road on the other side of the track.

Commuters, especially women, find it difficult to pass through the gate. Some aged women fell down and sustained injuries while trying to get through. Residents request Southern Railway to remove a portion of the compound wall built for blocking the level crossing and shift the gate to the compound wall.

K.S. Gopalakrishnan, Pattabhiram.

Railways responds:

A senior official of the Chennai Division of Southern Railway explains that the iron gate was installed at the request of residents to prevent stray cattle and two-wheelers from entering the rail track.

Vehicles in lake

Chitlapakkam Lake is being rejuvenated by the Water Resources Department, after several years, at the request of residents. The department is taking steps to build a compound wall and pave a walkers’ path. However, several vehicles, old and condemned, have been dumped in the lake and have not been cleared for years, inconveniencing walkers. We request the authorities to take steps to remove these vehicles.

Dayanand Krishnan, Chitlapakkam.

(Readers can write to this column at readersmailchennai @thehindu.co.in)

