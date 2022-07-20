Commuters want improved amenities in Tambaram railway station

Social activist Vidyasagar says escalators are switched off or do not function in the east side when commuters board the late night express and suburban trains | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The conversion of the Tambaram station into the third rail terminal has created a lot of expectations among the long-distance travellers and suburban commuters. Furthermore, with the third line commissioned between Chengalpattu and Tambaram, more commuters are expected to use the Tambaram station for business purposes.

While the railway authorities are developing amenities, such as escalators and paved pathways, the commuters expect easy accessibility to escalators and lifts.

Social activist Vidyasagar says escalators are switched off or do not function in the east side when commuters board the late night express and suburban trains. He rues the absence of train arrival and coach position display screens and refreshment shops on the platforms, unlike at other stations where long-distance trains would stop.

A senior official of the Chennai Division of Southern Railway said the Tambaram station was going through a massive upgrade. Additional platforms were being provided, along with a foot overbridge across the station and escalators and lifts. The work would be completed in about one year.