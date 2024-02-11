GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Commuters want double-discharge platform at Nungambakkam station

February 11, 2024 10:30 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Nungambakkam is one of the most important railway stations for the suburban commuters. Several educational institutions and commercial establishments are located around, as also prominent residential localities.

However, the eastern side of the station is not used much because it is located adjacent to the compound wall of a private college. As a result, commuters access the station through the western side. While Southern Railway has developed double-discharge platforms at several stations, including Tambaram, Guindy, Mambalam, and Egmore, to ensure an easy access to the commuters, the Nungambakkam station does not have this facility. Southern Railway should create a double-discharge platform at Nungambakkam for the benefit of commuters.

M. Vasudevan, East Namasivayapuram, Choolaimedu.

Southern Railway responds:

A senior official of the Chennai Division of Southern Railway says the feasibility of creating a double-discharge platform at Nungambakkam would be considered. The service road, adjacent to the western side of the station, stands in the way of creating the access.

Poor signal in Korattur

BSNL mobile phone subscribers at Korattur are finding it difficult to receive or make calls because of the poor signal strength in the locality. The customers residing on Bharathiyar Street, Pillayarkoil Street, Thiruvalluvar Street, and 41st Street have been suffering from call drops. They can receive calls only if they go near the Korattur bus stand.

The poor signal strength also means that the residents are unable to make mobile payments. The issue was taken to the notice of the officials concerned, but no steps have been taken to rectify it.

J. Gopalakrishnan, Federation of Korattur Residents’ Welfare Association.

(Readers can write to this column at readersmailchennai @thehindu.co.in)

