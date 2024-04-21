GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Commuters want direct services to Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur

April 21, 2024 12:43 am | Updated 01:02 am IST

R. Srikanth

Women commuters from Chennai’s neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur have a grievance: direct MTC services, especially white-board buses, are available for free travel from Tambaram, but there are no direct buses to Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur. Even the limited number of direct services which were available in the past were stopped.

Trains are crowded

S. Kamala, a resident of Vishnu Kanchi, says hundreds of women regularly visit Chennai. Trains are available, but their timings are poor; as a result, they are crowded. It will be helpful if MTC white-board buses are directly operated to Kancheepuram, rather than Walajabad, to help women from these areas benefit from the free travel scheme, she says. Women from Tiruvallur shell out a higher sum for travelling to the city in ordinary mofussil buses, which have a fare almost equal to that of a deluxe bus. They say MTC buses could be operated from Poonamallee to Tiruvallur to help commuters take other link buses to the city.

Overcharging

Regular commuters complain that mofussil buses operated by the Villupuram STC, to various destinations in Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram, are overcharging. A senior official of the Transport Department denies that more money is charged in mofussil buses. He says the feasibility of reintroducing direct MTC services to Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur will be studied once the model code is lifted after the Lok Sabha election.

