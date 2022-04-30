Commuters wait in long queues at Metro stations as ticket vending machines are not working

Non-functional machines comes as a dampener when Metro is recording rise in ridership

Commuters are being forced to wait for a long time in queues, especially on weekends and Mondays, to buy tickets at the Chennai Metro Rail stations as the ticket vending machines (TVMs) have developed a snag. A majority of the machines in almost all stations are not functioning.

At a time when close to 1.6 lakh passengers are travelling on an average in Metro Rail every day, the non-availability of essential facilities like the ticketing vending machine puts off commuters as no one wants to wait in a queue to buy a ticket. In the Phase I and Phase I extension, there are 42 stations and each of them have at least two machines.

“Several TVMs have not been functioning for a while now. It has become an arduous task for us to manage the crowds during peak hours, especially in stations like Chennai airport. Many are opting for the Metro because they want to catch a train, flight or a bus. If they are forced to wait for long, they will think twice before traveling next time,” a source said.

Many passenger have complained in social media platforms over the delay in getting a ticket. One of the passengers, Sriram S, tweeted: “The automatic vending machine at your Meenambakkam station does not seem to be working for two or three months. It is causing a lot of inconvenience as I was not able to web top up my card easily. Also in the ticket counter, the service is pathetic.”

According to officials of the CMRL, the TVMs were not put to use after the pandemic broke out and since then many had stopped working. “We are looking into the issue now. We will raise it with the contractor and fix it soon,” an official said.