Commuters unhappy with relocation of bus stop from Central station

A joint move by the Chennai traffic police and the Southern Railway to relocate the bus stop from inside the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Central railway station (Chennai Central) to the link road near Victoria Public Hall, has not gone down well with commuters.

The new arrangement was introduced two weeks ago with an aim to reduce congestion near the railway station, and the buses plying through Poonamallee High Road towards Broadway, are being directed to the new bus stop without letting them enter the Chennai Central station.

However, commuters, especially senior citizens and the differently-abled, seem to be having a tough time with the new arrangement. The new bus stop is nearly 200 metres away from the railway station and it does not have a shelter or seating facilities.

“There was no announcement on the relocation of the bus stop. We are not against the relocation if it helps ease the traffic chaos on this stretch but the traffic police and the Southern Railway should have ensured basic amenities such as a shelter and seats first. The new bus stop is unsafe as we have to wait in the open amidst the continuous flow of vehicles,” says S. Venugopal, a commuter from Villivakkam.

As per the new plan, only buses coming from Stanley bridge will be allowed to enter the Central railway station.

Railway officials said that monitoring commuter movement was another reason behind shifting the bus stop. “It will not only reduce the traffic chaos on this road but also increase surveillance on jaywalking and other traffic violations,” says the official.

Meanwhile, an official from the Metropolitan Transport Corporation said that a bus shelter and seating arrangements would be established at the new bus stop soon.