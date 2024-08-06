Commuters unhappy over choice of Perambur for fourth terminal

The recent announcement by Southern Railway General Manager R.N. Singh that the Perambur railway station would be the fourth railway terminal in the city has created confusion among the commuters about the development of passenger amenities. Earlier, Villivakkam was announced as the fourth terminal.

Commuters and social activists in the western section, who have been rooting for Avadi or Tiruvallur instead of Villivakkam, have said the selection of Perambur is as good as not having the fourth terminal at all.

Tambaram yard being remodelled

Having announced Tambaram as the third terminal, Southern Railway has started working on remodelling the yard for improving the operational efficiency of the long-distance trains being operated from the station. Southern Railway is waiting for the final approval for redevelopment of the station, which is to be executed through the Railway Land Development Authority (RLDA).

In order to further decongest the Dr. MGR Chennai Central and Egmore junctions, Southern Railway planned to develop a fourth terminal to operate the trains bound for Kerala, Karnataka, and the south-western parts of the State.

However, regular commuters and social activists say Perambur is not a proper station for a terminal because of inadequate civic infrastructure. Y. Jayapaulraj, president of the Consumer Federation of Tiruvallur District, lists the problems in and around the Perambur station. In a memorandum submitted to the Southern Railway General Manager, the Federation has highlighted the gaps in infrastructure, including narrow access roads handling heavy traffic.

The traffic congestion would worsen, the memorandum says, thus reducing access to the station. The second problem is the difficulties railway officials could face in the crossover tracks for suburban and mail and express trains, something that is being experienced at the Basin Bridge station. As it happens at Basin Bridge, the suburban trains would be held up for want of signal. At present, the station is running suburban trains bound for Beach and the Moore Market Complex every five minutes; in the future, the operation of more local trains on this route will cause chaos if the station is made a terminal too.

Hence, the Federation has urged Southern Railway to consider the establishment of the terminal either at Pattabiram or at Tiruvallur. Residents say that abundant land is available between Tiruvallur and Kadambattur, and the Cooum is running near the Tiruvallur station, which will help to meet the water requirements of the proposed terminal.

‘Better options’

Social activist T. Sadagopan of Pattabiram says Southern Railway could explore two better options for the fourth terminal. While Arakkonam would be the most suited station, the Royapuram station, which has a historic link to the Indian Railways, would be the best place if at all Southern Railway wants to set up a terminal near the Central station and in the city.

Mr. Sadagopan says Royapuram scores with land availability, connectivity to Egmore and Beach (which is going to be linked with a fourth line), proximity to the Metro Rail station and, above all, its strategic location. Also, the Royapuram station links the northern corridor towards Gummidipoondi and Sullurupeta.

‘Arakkonam fits the bill’

Several commuters point out that the Arakkonam station is the better placed for being developed as the fourth terminal, as its yard was redeveloped a few years ago for improving the operational efficiency of trains.

The regular commuters say that most of the mail trains can be shifted to the Arakkonam station, and only important express and Vande Bharat trains can be operated from Chennai Central. The only requirement would be an increase in the suburban train services to Arakkonam, and with the arrival of Vande Metro (of which trial run has been held), commuting to Arakkonam from Chennai and vice versa would not be a problem, they say.

A senior official of Southern Railway says the proposal to have Perambur as the fourth terminal is at a nascent stage. The Railway Board has only asked Southern Railway to consider it because it is located near Loco Works, Carriage Works, and the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) whose land could be utilised for the terminal without going in for land acquisition.

‘Land is available at Perambur’

Furthermore, the main reason for selecting Perambur is the need for operating 26-car rakes. Villivakkam was dropped because railway land is not available, whereas land is available at Perambur, the official adds.

The Railway Board has also selected Perambur as a satellite of Chennai Central. Salt Cotaurs was previously proposed, but there is not enough space for parking and operating trains of more than 24 coaches. Royapuram was also discussed, but the available land has already been built over with sheds for parking locomotives. Perambur will be an extension of Central as the area around Central has become landlocked and prone to flooding.