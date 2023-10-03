Commuters suffer more from lack of amenities at MRTS stations

October 03, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST

A large crowd of commuters is seen jostling in and out of the Chintadripet Railway Station these days, whether it is peak hour or non-peak hour. With the Velachery-Beach services on the elevated structure (Mass Rapid Transport System-MRTS) terminating at Chintadripet since August, the station has been witnessing huge footfall. This has brought to light the lack of basic amenities and the severe inconvenience caused to commuters.

As the railways undertakes a 4.2-km fourth line between the Beach and Egmore stations, the MRTS services from Velachery to Beach have been inoperative between Chintadripet and Beach. The services are being operated from Chintadripet instead of Beach. The arrangement will be in place for seven months.

Reduction in frequency

The main complaint is the reduction in the frequency of trains, which are being operated only once every 25 minutes. R. Meenakshi, a regular commuter from Perungudi, says that at peak hours, it is very tough to find a seat since the ladies’ compartment is overcrowded. “They have cut the services at peak hours. Earlier, we used to get a train every 10 minutes. Now, they have made it once in nearly half-an-hour. In the morning office hours, there is one train at 9.10 a.m. at Velachery and the next is available only at 9.35 a.m. At least, they can increase the frequency at peak hours,” Ms. Meenakshi says.

R. K. Prabhu, an advocate, says, “We feel the seven-month period for completion of the fourth line is too long, given the latest technologies. Very often we see overcrowding since the train operates only once every 25 minutes.” Akila, a regular commuter, says, “Earlier, it took 40 minutes to reach Beach. But now it takes 40 minutes to reach Chintadripet as the train stops a little longer at Triplicane and Chepauk. Office-goers, like me, have to travel with much anxiety to reach the office in time.”

At the Chintadripet station, the commuters are allowed to go out on one side of the staircases, while the other side is closed. The huge crowd struggles to get down the stairs and board buses operated by the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC). Only one lift is in operation, but there is no signboard to direct the commuters to the lift. Thankfully, the MTC and railway help-desks are operational.

Buses are operated from Chintadripet to Central Railway Station and other areas. But the commuters have to tread on the broken pavements to get into a bus. There is no signboard indicating the route number or destination. Almost all the buses are bound for Central Railway Station.

Ordeal of Secretariat workers

G. Venkatesan, president, Tamil Nadu Secretariat Staff Association, says that at least 1,000 staff members who are using the MRTS services now are not able to reach their office on time. Earlier, they used to get down at Fort to reach the office. After the services were terminated at Chintadripet, three buses are being operated to the Secretariat. However, it takes a long time to reach the Secretariat. “So, the majority of our staff members have to get down at Chepauk or Triplicane and walk to Beach Road to take an autorickshaw or a share-auto to reach the Secretariat. They face a similar problem in the evening while going home.”

Inadequate security at the stations is another concern raised by commuters. Personnel of the Railway Protection Force are present at Chintadripet, but the other stations are neglected. The Chintadripet station has only two entry-exit points, while there are several exit points at Taramani and Perungudi for anti-social elements to escape after committing a crime.

Kanakarasa, a commuter from Perungudi, says, “Lack of adequate security is a serious concern. The security personnel are present during the day, but they are not seen at night in a substantial number. People have the habit of drinking after 7 p.m. and then take the train, at times causing nuisance. At least 150-200 people get down from the train every half-an hour at Taramani and Perungudi. There are no security personnel at these stations at night.”

Most of the stations are poorly maintained. They lack lighting and toilets. There is inadequate lighting in many compartments of the trains. Many senior citizens find it difficult to get into or alight from the train at Chintadripet as the compartment is too high from the platform.

Srinivasan, a senior citizen from Thiruvanmiyur, says, “It is very tough to board the train or get down as the compartment is at least four feet high.” Buses have been operated for passengers at Chintadripet, but not at Velachery, the termination point. Only two or three services in the forenoon connect the bus stand and other areas. Many commuters will have to walk at least a kilometre or more to reach Velachery- Tambaram Main Road to board a bus.

No turn-back facility

A senior official of the Chennai Division of Southern Railway says that initially the services were planned to be terminated at Chepauk as the turn-back facility is available only near that station. However, as advised by the Transport Department, the services are being terminated at Chintadripet.

“As there is no turn-back facility at Chintadripet, trains could be operated only on one track between Chintadripet and Chepauk. This constraint has resulted in the trains being operated in the gap of 25 minutes at peak hours and 30 minutes at non-peak hours,” he says.

A senior MTC official says a special bus is being operated from the Chintadripet station to Vallalar Nagar (no. 32C). The MTC is running more than 10 buses to help the commuters reach the Central and the Broadway bus terminus within a few minutes.

(With inputs from R. Srikanth.)