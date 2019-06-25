Commuters seek reintroduction of SETC reservation counter

Commuters seek restoration of the State Express Transport Corporation’s reservation counter at the Metropolitan Transport Corporation terminus-cum-depot in T. Nagar.

According to an MTC official, the facility was closed three months ago as tickets could be booked online as well.

Interestingly, the T. Nagar terminus continues to be listed as one of the reservation centres on the website of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC).

Prior to its closure, the reservation counter was functioning near the time office making it convenient for local commuters to book tickets for long-distance travel as well.

“Such a facility is necessary at a terminus like T. Nagar which registers great footfall every day. Now, we have to go up to CMBT in Koyambedu,” says V. Raman, a resident of T. Nagar.

Every day, on an average, around 2,000 trips are being operated from the terminus to places like Broadway, Tambaram, Thiruverukadu, Poonamallee, Ambattur, Adyar, Perambur and Triplicane.

“Reopening the reservation counter at the terminus is a decision that can be taken only by the State government,” says an MTC official.