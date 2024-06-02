ADVERTISEMENT

Commuters put to hardship as fans don’t function at the Ambattur Old Terminus

Published - June 02, 2024 11:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Unsolved problem: Commuters waiting at the Ambattur Old Terminus for boarding Metropolitan Transport Corporation buses.

Hundreds of commuters use the Ambattur Old Terminus for boarding buses of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC). They are inconvenienced this summer as the ceiling fans installed at the terminus are not working for months. It would be helpful if the MTC keeps them working. The MTC had better install ceiling fans at important bus termini for the benefit of senior citizens. More than a decade ago, the government opened air-conditioned bus stops as a pilot project. A portion of the bus termini could be converted into an air-conditioned waiting area.

T. Raghuraman, Ambattur.

MTC responds:

A senior official of the MTC says the complaint will be forwarded to the depot manager and the feasibility of installing fans at important bus termini will be studied.

Bad roads

Since the launch of the Metro Rail project, the interior streets of Mylapore have become congested with heavy traffic. Solaiappan Street near Chitrakulam is broader than other nearby streets. Traffic has been diverted through this street towards Santhome High Road. But the road is in bad shape after the storm water drain was built. Several two-wheeler-riders have fallen because of potholes. Residents request the Greater Chennai Corporation to either repave the street or fill the potholes.

T. Sankaranarayanan, Mylapore.

(Readers can write to this column at readersmailchennai @thehindu.co.in)

