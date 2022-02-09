Commuters prefer fast, comfy ride

Many residents, who are fed up with a tiring ride on their two-wheelers or by bus through high-traffic roads from their residence in southern suburbs to work in the city, are keen on switching over to Chennai Metro Rail and want it to be implemented soon.

One, their travel time will be reduced by half and two, they can travel at peace and comfortably.

N. Pradeesh, a resident of Urapakkam who takes a 45-minute ride to the Chennai airport every day, says he will immediately move to Metro. “If the traffic is worse, it takes more than an hour. Whereas, if I take Metro, it will take only 15 minutes. I can get rid of the strain of driving then,” he says.

V. Santhanam, a resident of Chromepet, says even if there is a suburban rail, many will opt for Metro because of high frequency, punctuality and comfort of travel. “Hundreds of people go to Anna Salai, Koyambedu, Anna Nagar and to the north now. Now, it is quite an effort and a tiresome ride to these areas. This will change if Metro comes up soon to these localities in the south,” he says.