Commuters park vehicles at their own risk at Villivakkam and Avadi railway stations 

March 22, 2022 12:19 IST

drop_initial__3lines>The parking lots at Villivakkam railway station looks packed with two-wheelers. As the facility is not under the care of a contractor for the past many months, these vehicles are exposed to a risk. And also to the elements, as the facility lacks an overhead roof. The ground has not been levelled. Besides, waste makes it to the parking, thanks to vendors from the nearby vegetable market.

The parking lots at Avadi railway station are also not under the care of a contractor. An official of the T6 Avadi police station says, “Here, theft of two-wheeler spare parts and two-wheelers are on the rise. We advise the commuters not to park their vehicles as the parking facilities are unmanned. But they continue to park. We have also barricaded one of the parking lots.”

Though contractors have been identified for the parking lots at these stations, they are yet to start the operations.

The contractor who has been awarded the parking lots of Villivakkam station cites uneven surface for not commencing the operation.

“In September 2021, the parking lots of Villivakkam station were given in contract. Within a month we should have commenced the operations as per rules. But we are reluctant because the surface of the parking lot is uneven and prone to stagnation during rains. For the same reason, the contractor of Avadi parking lots has not started the operation, though the contract was finalised in November,” says a member of the private agency who has taken the contract of Villivakkam station parking facility. In Avadi, vehicles are parked along the road hindering traffic movement, say residents.

In this regard, a Southern Railway official says, “Steps are being taken to level the ground at the parking lots. By March-end, the parking lots in both stations will be ready.”