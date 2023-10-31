Commuters of 5th Avenue irked by ill-maintained path and traffic snarls

October 31, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - Chennai

There are two contrasting sides to Anna Nagar 5th Avenue. On one side of the signal is a wide well-maintained road with ample parking space dotted with shops. On the other is a narrow road which has not been re-laid for three years, with chronic water stagnation and lack of parking space.

10,000 vehicles

An arterial road which connects Shanthi Colony and other amenities, it handles over 10,000 vehicles daily. However, many potholes and the lack of median lead to traffic chaos at peak hours.

“Saturdays are usually the busiest. The traffic is at its peak and vehicles will move at a snail’s pace towards Koyambedu or Arumbakkam,” says P. Mary, a flower seller.

According to frequent commuters, the road was milled about 20 days ago. “Before the COVID-19 pandemic, it was relaid during monsoon, and it was destroyed soon in the rain. Water stagnation only makes it worse,” says Shakthi M., who has been running a photocopy shop on the road for the past 15 years.

During monsoon, the road is inundated, and vehicles find it tough to ply. Waste from the garbage bins is strewn around, adding to the stink on the street. Constant construction and the lack of parking space further narrow the road, leaving many vehicles in a bind while navigating the traffic.

“We need good pavements. The existing ones are broken and many areas on this road don’t even have one as the construction of buildings has taken it over. It’s difficult to walk on this road without being very careful,” says a student from a nearby college, who has to walk 500 metres to the bus stand on the main road.

However, Ms. Mary feels this road is much better as complaints are resolved faster. “During heavy rain, the road is inundated to the point where it has to be closed. But Corporation officials work to clear it in a few hours, which helps us a lot,” she adds. With the monsoon getting active, the locals feel the road will only remain damaged even if it is relaid, but hope to see a better road.

Rain halted relaying

Confirming this sentiment, a Corporation official says the relaying of the road was scheduled for October 30, but the sudden rain put a stop to the plan. “As soon as the sun shines, the road will be relaid,” officials say.

