Commuters left in the lurch

In certain pockets of the city, bus commuters have no option other than boarding a couple of buses to reach their destinations. Boarding a direct destination route number is now a matter of luck. The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has decreased and stopped services of route numbers.

Residents of areas along Medavakkam Main Road have made a request to the MTC to reintroduce and increase the services of many route numbers.

At present, route numbers 14M and V51 ply through Medavakkam High Road.

R. Anand, a long-time resident of Nanganallur and a commuter, says, “There is drop in services of route numbers M18C (Keezhkattalai - T. Nagar) and 18D (Keezhkattalai - Broadway). Commuters have to wait for more than half-an-hour to board the route number 18D to go to Broadway. Even, the services of route number 70N have reduced. The services of the route number are operated once in a couple of hours.”

Steps should be taken to increase the services of these route numbers or introduce cut services from Medavakkam Koot Road and Keezhkattalai bus terminuses to Alandur Metro station and Guindy Industrial Estate halting points, where commuters can board route numbers to other parts of the city or switch to other modes of public transport, commuters say.

The commuters have also batted for reintroduction of regular route numbers M21G, M18N, M11 and B51, which were plying from Nanganallur and East Tambaram to Broadway, Guduvanchery and Saidapet.