Commuters lament poor amenities at bus termini in Chennai, suburbs

Thousands of commuters in the city lament the poor condition of bus termini that lack amenities.

A majority of the 35 termini, located in the city and on the outskirts are in a dilapidated condition, say activists and local residents. Compared with the railway stations, the amenities are poor at the bus termini, they say. Further, most of the termini in prime locations have not been commercially exploited, though opportunities are available.

Several commuters complained about the poor condition of the termini in the city. Social activist V. Rama Rao says that though the termini at T. Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur, and Mandaveli are located at prominent places, they suffer from poor lighting and leaking roofs. A brief spell of rain leaves them flooded, she adds.

Poor maintenance of toilets

At the T. Nagar bus terminus-cum-depot from where hundreds of buses are operated to various destinations, commuters are put to severe hardship due to poor maintenance of toilets, say the users. After dusk, the whole zone turns dark in the absence of lighting, they point out.

The Mandaveli and Thiruvanmiyur termini are inaccessible during the rainy season owing to water stagnation, the commuters say.

On the outskirts too, the commuters who use the termini at Iyyappanthangal, Avadi, and Ambattur OT complain about the lack of amenities. There are no fans in the waiting area and the seats are not proper. These termini lack two-wheeler and cycle parking stands too.

R.K. Ravichandran, an office-bearer of the Iyyapanthangal Bharaniputhur Consumer Association, says the bus terminus is a transport hub as several bus services are operated from here. The bus terminus, which is located on the Mount Poonamallee Road where the Metro Rail project is under way, has become dilapidated; its shelter has worn off. The public toilet has also been closed.

Delay caused by Metro Work

He says that whenever the residents sought renovation of the terminus (for which Minister T.M. Anbarasan had allocated ₹1 crore), the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) cited the Metro Rail work as the reason for the delay in renovation.

The terminus, which remains out of bounds for the commuters during heavy rain, was paved after the height of the floor was increased several years ago. However, the floor has worn out at several places. Once the Metro Rail work is completed, the height of the Mount Poonamallee Road will be increased, and this will lead to flooding of the terminus, Mr. Ravichandran says.

Citing the closure of the once-busy Pattabhiram bus terminus, consumer activist T. Sadagopan says the inordinate delay in the construction of the rail over-bridge has resulted in the stopping of all the five bus services operated from the terminus. The terminus has become a site for storing construction materials.

He says the bridge project, which was started in 2018, is yet to be completed. He has urged the MTC to renovate the terminus by installing bus shelters. Residents are forced to go to the Avadi or Ambattur OT termini.

A large number of commuters and social activists want the MTC to direct the contractors to establish a parking yard for two-wheelers.

A senior official of the MTC says the T. Nagar bus depot-cum-terminus was to have been developed in the public-private partnership mode. However, it did not work as the number of years prescribed as the lease period was 30, whereas the developing party wanted more than 50 years.

CMDA steps in

The Vadapalani, K.K. Nagar, Anna Nagar West, and Mandaveli depots can be commercially developed by the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), besides the Broadway terminus, which belongs to the Greater Chennai Corporation. Because of the MTC’s financial distress, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has proposed to renovate 12 termini.

Pointing to the announcement made by Minister P.K. Sekarbabu in the Assembly this year, a senior official of the CMDA says the T. Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur, Iyyappanthangal, Padiyanallur, Avadi, and Mint Vallalar Nagar termini will be renovated at a cost of ₹60 crore.

The other termini to be renovated are Tondiarpet, K.K.D. Nagar, Mullai Nagar near Perambur, T.V.K. Nagar, Periyar Nagar, and Ambattur. The detailed project reports are being prepared, and the cost has been put at ₹110 crore, the official adds.