Commuters going to Arakkonam and Tiruvallur face hardship due to delay in suburban train services

April 05, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The commuters bound for Tiruvallur and Arakkonam have been facing severe inconvenience over the last week because of delayed operation of suburban trains from the Moore Market Complex (MMC) railway station.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many commuters use the west section of the suburban train services due to a lack of other dependable or economic public transportation to Arakkonam and Tiruvallur. However over the last week, the fast train bound for Arakkonam has been arriving late by around 20 to 30 minutes to the MMC station, leaving commuters fuming.

Senthil, a regular commuter to Arakkonam, said the late arrival of the train, which would normally be operated at 7.10 p.m., had put to hardship a lot of commuters. “The MMC station master does not respond properly, and the staff are insensitive to the commuters inconvenienced by the delay. On platform 12, from where this train is operated, commuters can only board from one side, thus getting into a coach becomes a tough task in and of itself.”

A senior official of the Chennai division of the Southern Railway said that previously, when the issue was brought to the notice of Divisional Railway Manager Vishwanath Eerya, steps had been taken to operate the fast suburban services on the fast lane. The issue causing the delay in operation of the train services will be rectified soon, the railway official added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.