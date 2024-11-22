Commuters give MRTS a pass due to operational and security problems

With Southern Railway planning to invite the Commissioner of Railway Safety in January to prepare for the commissioning of the Fourth Line Project between Egmore and Beach stations, it is the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) that has become a victim of the project. The refusal of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to part with some land for the project forced Southern Railway to take over one of the MRTS’ two tracks for the fourth line between the Fort and Beach stations to compensate for space constraints.

The MRTS, which saw good patronage in south Chennai due to its reliability, low fares, and cross-sectoral operation of trains to Arakkonam, Tiruvallur, Avadi, and Gummidipoondi, is seeing a dip in passengers after full services to the Beach station resumed on October 29. The MRTS services were stopped at Chintadripet to facilitate the Fourth Line Project.

Commuters cited the delayed execution of the extension project to St. Thomas Mount from Velachery, stoppage of cross-sectoral direct services to places such as Arakkonam and Gummidipoondi, poor security on trains and in huge stations, and lack of adequate services during peak hours as reasons for them not opting MRTS despite it running through high-density residential and commercial corridors, linking Rajiv Gandhi Salai, Mylapore, Anna Salai, and Beach.

T. Mahesh Kumar, a frequent commuter from Thiruvanmiyur, said that previously, MRTS services were available at least every 10 minutes during peak hours, but now, this had become 25 minutes, which had resulted in commuters opting for private transport or other modes of public transport.

A senior loco pilot, who had operated MRTS trains, said the main issue wasn’t the operational constraint of having a single line but the lack of nine-car rakes. With new suburban rakes being manufactured with 12 cars, the MRTS section, which can only run nine-care rakes, is facing a shortage of trains. This is also the reason cross-sectional services from Velachery to Arakkonam, Avadi, Tiruvallur, and Gummidipoondi stations were halted. Also, over 15 vacancies for motormen remain in the MRTS department alone, resulting in the Chennai division operating only 70 shuttles in lieu of nearly 140 that were operated previously.

Making matters worse is the relocation of the Park railway station for the Fourth Line Project. This forced passengers to take a detour to catch trains at the Moore Market Complex station and the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station.