Commuters face hardships due to flooding in bus termini in Chennai

Flooding problem persists in Mogappair west bus terminus. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

During the monsoon, commuters using public transport face severe hardships in the form of flooded and slushy bus termini, roof of buses leaking, and poor sanitation.

A major portion of several bus termini in the city numbering around 35 have become prone to flooding because of the height of the road having been increased gradually over the years.

The Broadway bus terminus which is the transport hub linking the city to the suburbs for the thousands of routes is a prime example of the poor maintenance of a bus terminus.

T. Dinesh Kumar, a trader from Tambaram, said the footpath is the only place where the public could take shelter during rain but has been completely occupied by the shops and restaurants.

Similarly the commuters complained about the flooding problem persisting in the bus termini in the core parts of the city of Mandaveli, Perambur, Ayanavaram, Anna Nagar West, Korattur, and Mogappair east and west. These bus termini despite having storm water drain network facility face flooding owing to the increasing height of these roads.

Consumer activist T. Sadagopan said the bus termini located on the western suburbs covering Ambattur Industrial Estate, Ambattur OT, and Avadi, were covered with roof, but still commuters faced hardship because of stagnation of rainwater.

The situation in south Chennai also doesn’t look positive as the bus termini at Thiruvanmiyur, Iyyapanthangal, Vadapalani, Medavakkam, Kannagi Nagar and Hasthinapuram, suffer from water stagnation even for mild showers, complained commuters.

The commuters also want the MTC to take steps to monetise the bus termini and cited the failure of the T. Nagar bus terminus to be re-developed under the Smart City Mission. The sprawling bus terminus-cum-depot was proposed to be developed into a modern facility but it never took off.

A senior official of the MTC said a few bus termini including the Mogappair East and West were being renovated.

Passengers using the Dr MGR Chennai Central railway station were shocked to find the roof in platforms 2 and 3 leaking when heavy rain lashed on Monday night. The video of the leaky roof at the central station also was circulated on the social media.

B. Guganesan, Chief Public Relations Officer, Southern Railway, said necessary action would be taken to arrest the leakage.