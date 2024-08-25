Commuters experience minor jerks during travel in some stretches of Metrorail

Some of the Chennai Metro Rail commuters are unhappy and feel a sense of discomfort as they experience minor jerks and shakes while travelling through some stretches in the phase I network.

Vinay, who frequently travels in both the Green Line and Blue Line of the Chennai Metro Rail’s phase I network said, he finds that jerks are pronounced when the train navigates curves in some of the stretches like Koyambedu to Thirumangalam, Chennai Central to Government Estate and Little Mount to Saidapet.

“I pay for my ride in Chennai Metro Rail not because of the punctuality alone but for the comfort as well. But when I experience such jerks and shakes during the travel, it puts me off and I sometimes wonder if I’m travelling in a bus or train,” he said.

Benny, another commuter who often travels between Chennai Central and Koyambedu said he prepares to firmly hold the grab rail when the train runs between Koyambedu and Thirumangalam. “It causes a certain inconvenience during the ride which I wish didn’t exist. It would be a better ride for commuters if the authorities fix this problem,” he said.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), they made an inspection and checked some of the specified sections in the phase I network and regulated the lubrication system to improve the rail wheel interactions of the train. “Also, suspension systems of all the trains are being checked, monitored and maintained on a regular basis. This aside, a mechanism called ‘reprofiling of trains’ are done on regular intervals [to prevent such issues],” an official said.

In addition, officials said, they are planning to undertake rail profile study of the tracks in some of the stretches where passengers face this issue, using the expertise of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and a US based firm. They will deploy latest technology and carry out rail grinding of tracks to fix this issue.

