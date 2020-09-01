Commuters divided on using Chennai Metro Rail services

Necessary safety measures will be strictly implemented, says CMRL

After five months, Chennai Metro Rail is gearing up to resume services on September 7 as the State government has given its nod.

However, there has been a mixed response from commuters. While some say they are prepared to utilise the service, others are still hesitant.

Sources said there would not be much crowding initially, since a majority of the people who previously used the services were not travelling to their offices and were working from home.

S. Kumaran, a resident of Vadapalani, said he would not mind using the Metro because the trains would not be crowded.

“Most IT employees will continue to work from home and this will go on for a while. So, it will be easier to maintain physical distancing inside the trains.”

Some said they were on the fence and would wait for a few weeks to decide. If crowd regulation and physical distancing were followed properly, they would not mind using the trains, many commuters said. But there are also commuters who are skeptical and do not want to take a chance.

Their fear is primarily because the coaches are air-conditioned and also, the worry if stations and trains are disinfected adequately. Swetha, a regular commuter, said she was unsure if it would be safe to travel in the air-conditioned coaches. “I don’t know how the upkeep of the stations are going to be. Also, I’m quite scared of travelling in the air-conditioned trains,” she added.

According to CMRL officials, the stations are disinfected regularly and passengers have no reason worry. They had earlier stated that all necessary arrangements would be made to ensure passenger safety.