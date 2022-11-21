Commuters demand Chennai Metro Rail to increase frequency of trains during peak hours

November 21, 2022 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

With the average number of passengers taking Chennai Metro trains touching 2.50 lakh a day, there is demand for running more trains. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Seven years ago, Chennai Metro Rail trains were rather empty and an average of just 10,000 passengers a day travelled in them. But today, nearly 2.50 lakh people take the trains on an average during the weekdays and the coaches are packed during peak hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the trains are heavily crowded during peak hours (8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.), commuters say there is a need to operate more trains during those hours.

G. Balasubramanian, who frequently travels by Metro train from airport to the Government Estate said, wants a train every three minues during peak hours. “They certainly need to improve the frequency since the number of commuters will only increase in future. Sometimes, it is so crowded that we find it difficult even to stand,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

During the days before a long weekend or a public holiday too, Chennai Metro Rail must run trains every three minutes, he said.

Trending

  1. Incremental win: On ‘Loss and Damage’ fund commitment at COP27
  2. Plastic roads seem to be a no-go with Chennai Corporation
  3. In Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly town, a symbol of Dalit identity ‘bulldozed’
  4. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Germany squad and schedule
  5. On the edge: On the Poland missile incident and the Ukraine conflict

V. Santhanam, a resident of Chromepet said, many commuters have switched from suburban trains to Metro because of convenience. “A few years ago, there were barely any takers but now that the trains are running full they must attract more commuters and improve the frequency of trains. Thousands of people use the system to reach Anna Salai and north Chennai,” he added.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), they are mulling the options to operate trains every three minutes and see if it is feasible. “We need more trains and additional resources if we have to operate every three minutes. We are exploring the options now,” an official said. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US