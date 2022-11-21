Commuters demand Chennai Metro Rail to increase frequency of trains during peak hours

November 21, 2022 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

Seven years ago, Chennai Metro Rail trains were rather empty and an average of just 10,000 passengers a day travelled in them. But today, nearly 2.50 lakh people take the trains on an average during the weekdays and the coaches are packed during peak hours.

Since the trains are heavily crowded during peak hours (8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.), commuters say there is a need to operate more trains during those hours.

G. Balasubramanian, who frequently travels by Metro train from airport to the Government Estate said, wants a train every three minues during peak hours. “They certainly need to improve the frequency since the number of commuters will only increase in future. Sometimes, it is so crowded that we find it difficult even to stand,” he added.

During the days before a long weekend or a public holiday too, Chennai Metro Rail must run trains every three minutes, he said.

V. Santhanam, a resident of Chromepet said, many commuters have switched from suburban trains to Metro because of convenience. “A few years ago, there were barely any takers but now that the trains are running full they must attract more commuters and improve the frequency of trains. Thousands of people use the system to reach Anna Salai and north Chennai,” he added.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), they are mulling the options to operate trains every three minutes and see if it is feasible. “We need more trains and additional resources if we have to operate every three minutes. We are exploring the options now,” an official said.