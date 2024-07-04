Commuters demand better amenities at Tiruvallur railway station

Though happy with the Southern Railway for renovating the Tiruvallur railway station, which is as old as the Royapuram railway station, under the Amrit Bharat station scheme (ABSS), commuters have highlighted issues that they feel have gone unaddressed.

Social activist K. Bhaskar said the commuters had sought several amenities, including an additional foot over-bridge (FOB) connecting platform no. 6. He said while a subway was on the western side of the station, those who wanted to board express trains at the eastern end were forced to walk a long way with their heavy luggage to reach the platform. A FOB connecting all six platforms would make things easier, he added.

Commuters also highlighted the need for a second entrance to reducing crowding at the existing one and the installation of a modern coach information display system.

DRUCC meeting

V. Jayapaulraj, member of the Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee (DRUCC), said water stagnation at the escalator near platform no. 3 and the subway flooding during rain inconvenienced passengers at the railway station, which attracted a daily footfall of nearly 1.5 lakh.

A senior official of the Chennai division of the Southern Railway said all these issues were deliberated at a recent DRUCC meeting, and the renovation under the ABSS, being carried out at a cost of ₹29 crore, would provide modern amenities.

