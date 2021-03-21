Commuters complain of a leaning electricity pole

21 March 2021 17:42 IST

It stands in front of a newly-built bus shelter in Iyyappanthangal

A precariously leaning Tangedco electricity pole does not do much for the safety of commuters at a bus-shelter on Mount-Poonamallee Main Road. Besides, it comes in the way of these commuters boarding buses with ease.

Built three months ago at a cost of ₹6.5 lakh under Member of Legislative Assembly Local Area Development scheme, the bus-shelter is being maintained by the Iyyappanthangal Village Panchayat that comes under the Kundrathur Panchayat Union of the Kancheepuram district.

All buses heading towards the bus terminus in Poonamallee and Kundrathur halt at this stop.

Advertising

Advertising

“The electricty pole needs to relocated to a safer spot,” says B. Pavithra, a resident of Iyyapanthangal.

Mount - Poonamallee Main Road has been widened between St. Thomas Mount and Sri Ramachandra Medical College cum Hospital (SRMC) in Porur where the Greater Chennai Corporation limits ends.

However, the stretch between Iyyappanthangal and Poonamallee, a distance of around 4 km, has not been widened due to land acquisition problems. Hence this section of the road witnesses traffic congestion, especially during rush hour. The problem is compounded by unauthorised parking of vehicles including private buses, which further eats into the road space. The leaning electricity pole is a new safety hazard on the road.

A Tangedco official says,“The electricity pole will be relocated at the earliest.”