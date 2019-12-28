‘Commuters can’t board buses easily at MTC stopover in Vadaplani’

Commuters running and boarding Metropolitan Transport Corporation buses at the stopover near Vadapalani junction (opposite SIMS Hospital) on Jawaharlal Nehru Main Road is a regular sight.

The stopover was reinstated early this year.

MTC has earmarked a space on Jawaharlal Nehru Main Road with steel barricades for its buses to halt, MTC drivers find that this space is quite narrow, making it a challenge for them to negotiate it.

The reinstated stop is a sniffing distance from the Vadapalani junction, and this is also cited as a reason for the MTC drivers not halting there. On the other hand, commuters complain that they have to run at least 50 metres from the bus-stop to board buses there.

“During rush hour, when the traffic is heavy, this is a challenge,” says G. Sarada, a resident from Vadapalani.

Commuters also have another issue with this stopover — that is, only ordinary fare services halt here. To access other services, they have to go up to Shivan Kovil stop which is 200 meters away.

They have also complained that the reinstated stopover does not have any facilities including shelter, seats and information boards. Prior to the construction of Metro rail and the flyover, the stopover was located near Periyar Pathai junction.

Ever since the flyover was opened in 2016, there was no stopover near the junction.

However, after repeated demands by the residents in the neighbourhood, the bus-stop was reinstated near Vadapalai junction. “We will make sure that buses halt at the stopover,” says an MTC official.