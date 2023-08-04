HamberMenu
Commuters can now buy QR code-based Chennai Metro tickets through PayTM

August 04, 2023

The Hindu Bureau
CMRL managing director M.A. Siddique, second from left, and PayTM assistant vice-president Ankit Choudary launching the PayTM facility to pay Metro fare in Chennai on Friday.

CMRL managing director M.A. Siddique, second from left, and PayTM assistant vice-president Ankit Choudary launching the PayTM facility to pay Metro fare in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: S.R. Raghunathan

After the National Common Mobility Card and WhatsApp tickets, Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) has introduced a new option to commuters to buy QR code-based tickets through PayTM.

Ankit Choudary, assistant vice-present of PayTM, said this option allows commuters to plan their ride and reduce time taken to buy a ticket.

CMRL managing director M.A. Siddique said: “As the demand and the ridership increase, there should be many options for commuters to buy a ticket.”

To a question, Mr. Siddique said gradually the CMRL would issue only the National Common Mobility Cards which can be used in other modes of transport too.

He said the construction of the phase II project is progressing and they plan to finish the viaduct work between Poonamallee and Porur next year after which the station work would be finished. “Testing and integration of systems like signalling, traction, power and other systems will take place and we will open the stretch by the end of 2025,” Mr. Siddique added.

