Commuters are seated in mid-air at these bus stops in Chennai

February 10, 2024 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST

Taylor’s Road bus shelter and a seat far removed from terra firma

Getting oneself parked on a coveted seat takes effort. The steel seat at Taylor’s Road bus stop is not a seat of power by any stretch of imagination. It nevertheless takes effort to have oneself parked on it.

Within city limits, the Bus Route Roads (BRR) Department of Greater Chennai Corporation installs bus shelters at MTC stops. In an earlier conversation with an official of the BRR Department.

The Hindu Downtown had learnt that the steel bench seat at a bus shelter should be 40 cm above ground level.

Usually, that measurement is stretched by a few centimetres, making allowance for a future event that might require the pavement to be raised, the official added.

Given how far removed from terra firma this seat is, one wonders what the future is perceived to hold for this pavement.

The seat is well over 80 cm from the ground (to be precise, the commuter who decides to seat themselves would be seated anywhere from 84cm to 86cm up from the pavement).

Needless to say, a majority of commuters would have to hoist themselves up to have the comfort of being seated in that seat.

As one commuter points out, senior citizens with brittle bones cannot attempt that feat.

There are two shelters at this bus stop and both have seats with ground clearance that can give monstrous pickup trucks an inferiority complex.

Seated over a busy carriageway in Teynampet

At what is called the SIET bus stop on Anna Salai in Teynampet (near the office of the Controller of Defence Accounts), the pedestal of the bus shelter teeters on the edge of the pavement. As a result, people seated on the steel bench find their feet dangling over the Anna Salai carriageway. One commuter notes that during rush hour, vehicles would glide close to those seated. Assuming one can live with that, there is a greater one cannot turn a blind eye to. The height of the bench from terra firma is calculated from the pavement. In truth and functional terms, the carriageway serves as the real ground from which commuters hoist themselves on to the seat. That automatically poses a challenge to seniors.