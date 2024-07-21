Commuters affected by debris dumped on Perungudi MRTS station service road

A vacant land along the service road of the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) station at Perungudi has been turned into a dump. Underground electricity cables are being laid in one-half of the road. The dumping of construction debris severely affects the traffic and the commuters.

There are vacant plots along the road, which are used for dumping of construction debris and plastic waste. Ragpickers burn the garbage dumped along with the construction debris, causing smoke pollution.

We request the Chennai Corporation to take action.

R. Rajasekharan, Baby Nagar, Velachery.

Corporation responds:

A senior official of the Corporation says that though the service road belongs to Southern Railway, the civic body has been removing garbage regularly. It has also advised the owners of the vacant plots to put up compound walls. However, at night, anti-social elements are dumping construction debris there. Steps would be taken to impound vehicles involved in the act.

Stray cattle menace

Herds of stray cattle roam the arterial and interior roads of Tambaram. Stray cattle are a regular sight on the English Electric Nagar Main Road, the main link road for hundreds of residents to the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road. Once in a while, officials of the Tambaram Corporation are taking steps to catch the animals. But a permanent solution needs to be found.

S. Lalitha, Kovilambakkam.

