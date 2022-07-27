Commute to Sriperumbudur and beyond is a nightmare

Motorists are caught in heavy traffic congestion on Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway in the morning and evening hours

If you are new to the route, rest assured that Poonamallee Trunk Road from Chennai city towards Sriperumbudur, Kancheepuram and Vellore will leave you in a daze. Thousands of commuters and motorists are facing severe hardships as they are caught in a heavy traffic congestion on the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway in the morning and evening hours.

Since last May, all heavy vehicles are not allowed on Poonamallee Trunk Road from Karayanchavadi to Poonamallee Bus Terminus as Metro Rail has taken up work in the middle of the road. The carriageway, which has already been encroached upon by shops on both sides, has shrunk because the road has been cordoned off with iron sheets.

“Only a small car can go through the space. Things will be worse if somebody comes in the opposite side. No policemen are there to regulate traffic on the stretch from Karyanchavadi to Poonamallee Bus Terminus,” said S. Ramachandran, a regular commuter to Irungattukottai.

Heavy vehicles, including buses from Porur or Maduravoyal towards Sriperumbudur and beyond, are allowed through Poonamallee Bypass to reach the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway where the traffic situation is worse.

S. Gowrishankar, a regular commuter from Porur to Sriperumbudur, said, “Every day, we have to travel on our staff bus through a circuitous route to reach our office and back home. Since staff buses are not allowed inside Poonamallee, many of my colleagues have to get down on the bypass and walk home. Since expansion is on both sides of the national highway from Poonamallee to Sriperumbudur, here too the road space has shrunk; the movement of containers slows down the traffic. We have to wait in traffic for several hours every day.”

Beyond Poonamallee, the Chennai-Bengaluru national highway is in a very bad shape: there are potholes; bitumen is peeling off in chunks everywhere; both sides of the road were dug up for expansion. Despite poor maintenance, the toll is collected from motorists.

The Nazarethpet junction, one of the busiest junctions, witnesses chock-a-block traffic every day. Motorists are seen driving recklessly on the dug-out roads on the sides. Rash driving by container lorries is rampant. The traffic is much worse near Rajiv Gandhi Memorial and the junctions connecting Sriperumbudur and Oragadam. There are neither signals nor sufficient traffic policemen to regulate the traffic. at this five-road junction.

A. Jeniten, a private company worker at Sriperumbudur, said, “Motorists drive their vehicles, pushing iron barricades kept on road sides. Since more vehicles are moving, each is trying to overtake the other on service roads.”

T.K. Pandian, a logistics consultant, said, “The worst affected are the long-distance passengers, going to Vellore, Kancheepuram and Bengaluru, as well as those bound for Poonamallee or Chennai city.

Industries also face difficulties and delays in transport of their employees daily to the factories in Sriperumbudur, Irungattukottai and Mambakkam. These companies employ more than 50,000 workers and generate an annual revenue of ₹75,000 crore, catering to the domestic and export markets.

B. Prabhu, president of SIPCOT Irungattukottai Manufacturers Association (SIMA), said, “We face difficulties in the transport of our employees from across Chennai to our factories. Our member companies spend heavily on transport. We deploy approximately 500 private buses and vans. The commute takes approximately two hours one way. Our employees have to spend close to four hours a day commuting. The association members have also demanded that Metro Rail — which is planned as far as Poonamallee — be extended up to Sriperumbudur. This will benefit the manufacturing activity, educational institutions and people living in this area. Apart from industrial clusters, several educational institutions and hospitals are located between Poonamallee and Kancheepuram. There are close to about 20 engineering and medical colleges along the National Highway up to Sriperumbudur. They have approximately 20,000 students and faculty members. They use about 300 buses for transport, according to SIMA.

“Frequent accidents involving students and workers riding two-wheelers occur on the ever-busy highway. These accidents are often fatal and can be avoided if there is a seamless transport system, like Chennai Metro, and if the road extension is completed soon by the NHAI, Mr. Prabhu said.

S. Kannan, deputy secretary, CITU, said the authorities are planning a new airport in this area. If it comes up, traffic will go up further. Taking all these factors into account, infrastructure development should be planned. The road projects should be expedited.