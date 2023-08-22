Community participation is essential for restoration of Adyar, Cooum, says Joss Brooks

August 22, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

When Joss Brooks, an Australian ecologist, came to Puducherry in the 1960s, starry-eyed, looking for a place to live out his dream, he was given not a green field or a forest, but a near-empty landscape with just a few palm trees. Over the years, Mr. Brooks changed it into what is now the Pitchandikulam forest, a tropical dry evergreen forest with over 800 species of trees and plants.

Thus began the ecologists’ journey in restoring landscapes and involving communities in the process. “At the moment we teach an environmental education program in about 30 schools in Chennai,” he said at a panel discussion with Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary to Departments of Environment, Climate Change and Forests, on ‘Greening Madras’ held at Anna University’s Centre for Environmental Sciences.

Mr. Brooks, also the brains behind restoring the Tholkappia Poonga (Adyar Eco Park), is now working on various projects in the city, including Navalur Eco Park and a massive restoration of the Adyar and Cooum. “It involves a lot of work, many government departments have to come together,” he said.

Emphasising community participation, he said “blue-green centres” or environment centres should be created every 5 km along the rivers to act as training and participation centres for the public, particularly youngsters. He also recommended this to the Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust (CRRT). Mr. Brooks referred to the Nadukuppam Environmental Education Centre in Villupuram, which focuses on conservation and restoration of the remaining forests and wetlands of the coastal belt.

As part of the State’s plan to create 100 woodlots (maragatha pooncholais), the district authorities would be instructed to come up with blue-green centres in each one, Ms. Sahu said. “Under the Green Tamil Nadu Mission, there is a special focus on restoring mangroves in Chennai. Work has started in Ennore and Kovalam,” she added.