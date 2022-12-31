Community in Teynampet recognised for setting benchmark in waste management 

December 31, 2022 07:25 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST

On December 26, Nest Apartment Welfare Association at Rathna Nagar in Teynampet received an award from Chennai mayor Priya Rajan for following best practices in solid waste management, for Zone IX.

The Greater Chennai Corporation had extended a certificate of appreciation to the apartment association for its participation in ‘People’s Movement for Clean Cities 2022’.

From segregation to composting and recycling, the 120-flat apartment complex carries out all these green processes on “home turf”. The journey hardly followed a straight course, and was marked by twists, a good part of which being marked by “trial and error”.

In 2018, the apartment association initiated compulsory source segregation. The composting mechanism being far from perfect, and a section of residents offering resistance to the idea, the move hardly delivered.

“Committee members met the resisters and helped them see sense,” says Meenakshi Sriram. Meenakshi and Geetha Ramesh are in-charge of the housekeeping department at the society.

Residents helmed orientation sessions for house maids as well as the housekeeping staff. The committee had a tough time dealing with complaints regarding smell and insects. The exercise witnessed many low points when the Association later invested in Aaga composters from Daily Dump.

In the initial years, this section of residents also opposed the placement of the 12 drums. From behind the basketball court, the drums were finally placed adjacent to a green area between two blocks.

Members of an apartment in Adyar (that has achieved great results with composting initiatives) were invited to motivate residents and also offer clarifications to their doubts.

Every three to six months, various stakeholders were reoriented, and children were shown a video about landfills.

“Children played an important role in nudging change at home,” says Meenakshi.

The pandemic arrived, first as a rude interruption to the Association’s sterling initiatives. For more than a year, the community had to take a break from waste segregation, as “the housekeeping staff was not working in full strength”, not to mention other pandemic-related challenges, says Meenakshi.

The revival

Later, in 2021, the residents restarted the drive, thanks to webinars during the pandemic.

Currently, three drums are used at a time to process the biodegradable waste that takes 60-70 days to compost. More than 200 kilos of compost is gathered after every cycle.

“The liquid that collects at the bottom is diluted at 1:10 ratio and used for plants in the garden,” says Rajeswari Murugan, Association secretary. It is also given to homes with gardens and sold to those who have farms. We are working on supplying them at no-cost to Corporation schools that maintain a kitchen garden, they say.

This five-year journey required perseverance and commitment from residents.

Today, new residents of the Apartment are welcomed with a kit that details how segregation is followed. “We have many systems in place. One, every block has two representatives to oversee proper collection and disposal of the waste,” says Meenakshi.

Besides solid waste management, the Association has implemented rainwater harvesting and sewerage water treatment plant, says Rajeswari, adding that residents are open to assisting other communities on a similar journey.

Fifteen winners across Chennai

Fifteen resident welfare associations across as many zones — which together constitute the Greater Chennai Corporation — received their reward in public gaze for a diligent exercise they had been sustaining for years in their backyards, in quiet anonymity.

Their solid waste management programmes had been studied, weighed, and found to be tipping the scales in their favour. They clearly had to be honoured for it: And they were, at an event in Ripon Building on December 26.

The associations are: Ulaganadha Puram Residents Welfare Association TCRCPAWA, MMDA; Karpagam Nagar Residents Welfare Association; RC - Windsor Castle Welfare Association; Naravarthana Apartment Resident Welfare Association; South Jaganathan Nagar Residents Welfare Association; Appaswamy Orchids Apartments; Michael Garden Residential Welfare Association, Ramapuram; Residents of Kasthuri Bai Nagar Association; MSEYWA; and Uthandi VGP Layout Phase I Owners and Residents Welfare Association.

These communities were shortlisted based on recommendations made by the 15 zonal officers. Teams from GCC have been visiting a number of communities on a regular basis to study their solid waste management practices.