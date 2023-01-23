Community hall opened in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar

January 23, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

Youth Welfare and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday opened a community hall in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar.

More community halls are expected to be constructed at various parts of the city to provide affordable alternatives for organising events of poor residents. “Some MLAs and MPs have suggested community halls for the poor. The community halls are crucial for disaster management as they are used as relief centres during the monsoon,” said an official.

Fifty two community halls were maintained by the Greater Chennai Corporation and many of them have been renovated. The community hall inaugurated in Ward 78 on Sachidanantham Street was constructed at an estimated cost of ₹6.02 crore. On Monday, marriage of nine couples were solemnised at the premises.

HR and CE and CMDA Minister P.K.Sekar Babu, Mayor R.Priya and Deputy Mayor Magesh Kumar were present.

